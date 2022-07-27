Kevin Feige Teases A New Direction For The MCU's Fantastic Four Movie

Since its creation in 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded in all directions, bringing the world of Marvel Comics to screens big and small. In taking moviegoers — and Disney+ subscribers — to famous Marvel locations and adapting for them iconic storylines, the MCU has introduced countless heroic and villainous print favorites. Names as recognizable as Spider-Man (Tom Holland) to those as niche as Batroc the Leaper (Georges St-Pierre) have made the jump to live action, and yet for as massive as the franchise has become, the roster is still missing some notable names.

Arguably the biggest omission from the MCU to date comes in the form of Marvel's First Family, the Fantastic Four. Aside from John Krasinski's swiftly destroyed take on Reed "Mr. Fantastic" Richards in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the famous faction hasn't factored into the super-powered narrative at all. Thankfully, that will change soon since "Fantastic Four" aims to hit the big screen on November 8, 2024, finally bringing Richards, Susan "Invisible Woman" Storm, Johnny "Human Torch" Storm, and Ben "Thing" Grimm into the MCU. Although, it's anyone's guess as to what they'll be up to in the long-awaited film.

According to Kevin Feige, when it comes to speculating on what we'll see in "Fantastic Four," we might be able to leave this potential story element out of the equation.