Kevin Feige Teases A New Direction For The MCU's Fantastic Four Movie
Since its creation in 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded in all directions, bringing the world of Marvel Comics to screens big and small. In taking moviegoers — and Disney+ subscribers — to famous Marvel locations and adapting for them iconic storylines, the MCU has introduced countless heroic and villainous print favorites. Names as recognizable as Spider-Man (Tom Holland) to those as niche as Batroc the Leaper (Georges St-Pierre) have made the jump to live action, and yet for as massive as the franchise has become, the roster is still missing some notable names.
Arguably the biggest omission from the MCU to date comes in the form of Marvel's First Family, the Fantastic Four. Aside from John Krasinski's swiftly destroyed take on Reed "Mr. Fantastic" Richards in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the famous faction hasn't factored into the super-powered narrative at all. Thankfully, that will change soon since "Fantastic Four" aims to hit the big screen on November 8, 2024, finally bringing Richards, Susan "Invisible Woman" Storm, Johnny "Human Torch" Storm, and Ben "Thing" Grimm into the MCU. Although, it's anyone's guess as to what they'll be up to in the long-awaited film.
According to Kevin Feige, when it comes to speculating on what we'll see in "Fantastic Four," we might be able to leave this potential story element out of the equation.
Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four movie might not be an origin story
Under the 20th Century Fox banner, the Fantastic Four featured in two (technically three, though the 1994 version didn't make it to theaters) live-action franchises of their own. The first, which kicked off in 2005 with "Fantastic Four" and concluded in 2007 with "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer," kept things light, colorful, and overall pretty campy. Meanwhile, the second from 2015, titled "Fantastic Four," adopted a much darker, grittier aesthetic and tone. The only real commonalities between both attempts are that they each focus on the same core characters and that their origins take center stage.
For the MCU's upcoming adaptation, however, Kevin Feige doesn't sound too keen on keeping the origin story trend alive. "A lot of people know this origin story. A lot of people know the basics. How do we take that and bring something that they've never seen before?" the Marvel Studios figurehead said, hinting that perhaps we won't see how the Fantastic Four gained their powers again at the movies (via The Hollywood Reporter). Then again, maybe we'll get to see them get their, well, fantastic abilities in a presentation that's not nearly as straightforward as 20th Century Fox's previous efforts.
"Fantastic Four" is still a long way out, but when it arrives, don't be surprised if it doesn't tread the same worn-out origin story ground.