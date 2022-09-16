Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Trailer Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing About Evan Peters' Infamous Cannibal

Ryan Murphy, with frequent and longtime collaborator Ian Brennan, redefined horror with their genre-bending television anthology hit "American Horror Story," starring film legend Jessica Lange. The series also gave a larger platform to lesser-known actors such as Evan Peters and Taissa Farmiga as the doomed couple Tate Langdon and Violet Harmon in Season 1 (via Deadline). Casual viewers and diehard fans of "American Horror Story" were so impressed and engrossed by the young actors that they were recruited into the creators' talented troupe.

Peters has been in almost every installment of "American Horror Story," leading to a close and comfortable relationship with the creators. Over his many iterations, he has encountered aliens, played a resurrected frat boy, worn deformed lobster claws (for the memorable Season 4 "Freak Show"), built the haunted Hotel Cortez, and even reprised his debut part as Tate in Season 8's "Apocalypse." Because of his recurring roles, he's become a foundational fan favorite of the horror show.

Murphy and his fellow co-creators often form close bonds with their collaborators like actress Sarah Paulson, who also starred in both "American Horror Story" and Netflix's "Ratched." Paulson even pulled double duty in 2016, notably playing different parts simultaneously in "American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson," as prosecutor Marcia Clark, and the troubled Sally McKenna in "American Horror Story: Hotel." The minds behind these acclaimed programs seem to be following this trend with Peters, who is set to play the notorious serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer in a chilling new Netflix mini-series.