Taylor Sheridan Confirms That Yellowstone's Drama Has A Real Impact On The Cast And Crew

Honestly, will the family affairs of the Duttons ever cease? Not likely. It's what has drawn audiences into the world of Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" since it debuted in 2018 and kept them hooked when it sprang off into spin-offs about the family's history. Following the show's rapid success, Sheridan got to work on "1883," which will soon be joined by "1923," starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. By doing so, Sheridan has created a big wide world of cowboys and cattle-branded brothers-in-arms under the Dutton name, headed by Kevin Costner, that feels like family as much as they pretend to be one. Of course, being a part of a long sprawling story in a TV show rather than a movie has a knock-on effect. It demands emotion and connection to stay consistent, even more so when the cast plays very unhappy families.

While it's something to be anticipated with a television series, it's part of the gig that Sheridan himself relishes. Even having worked on the likes of feature films such as "Wind River" and "Sicario," the story-churning dynamo admits that nothing compares to expanding a tale on television. In the grand scheme of things, it's a format in which time is much more on the creative's side than anywhere else, and Sheridan is happy to stick around in it.