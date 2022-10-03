What Is The Song In The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Official Trailer?

The song is "Never Forget" by Zambian musical artist Sampa the Great, featuring artists Tio Nason, Chef 187, and Mwanje Tembo. In a press release from the song's debut as a single in June of 2022, Sampa described the piece as "an ode to Zamrock music, a genre born in the '70s combining traditional Zambian music and psychedelic rock" (via NME). "Never Forget" would ultimately be released as part of her 2022 album "As Above, So Below."

The second trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" picks up with Chef 187's verse in the song's second section. His inclusion in this piece was very intentional by Sampa — while she was born in Zambia but became a professional recording artist in Australia, Chef 187 built his career in Zambia. In an interview with Vulture, Sampa said she wanted to find a Zambian artist like Chef to provide the experience of someone creating art in the continent of Africa — an experience she feels she cannot speak on.

Chef's verse is written and performed in Bemba. Unfortunately, there is no official translation to inform listeners of the literal meaning of his words. In some unofficial translations, the verse speaks about the power, achievements, and pride possible for people who identify as part of the African diaspora. Sampa told Vulture that this verse is the voice of the future: "We're leaving a mark. We are the ones that are gonna take it forward." Furmaan Ahmed, one of the directors of the "Never Forget" music video, said of the song, "At its heart, 'Never Forget' is an homage to the strength, resilience and magic of the diaspora ... a ritualistic unearthing and a celebration of our heritages and the power of music in liberation."