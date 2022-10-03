Martin Kove Explains How A Karate Kid III Scheduling Conflict Led To The Rise Of Terry Silver - Exclusive

While Martin Kove is enjoying the success of "Cobra Kai," he admitted in an exclusive interview with Looper that his involvement at the end of "The Karate Kid" trilogy was a bittersweet affair because another job opportunity altered the plot for Kreese in the threequel.

"There wouldn't be a Terry Silver if I was available to do 'Karate Kid III.' I had gotten a TV series called 'Hard Time on Planet Earth' at CBS and Disney Television, and I couldn't do 'Karate Kid III,'" Kove recalled. "There wasn't a Terry Silver [in the script] ... The whole story was John Kreese doing all that, not the Terry Silver character that they brought in from Vietnam. It was a bittersweet experience because [director] John Avildsen didn't want to gamble on shooting me on weekends. I would come in two or three weekends and finish up being on vacation, and then I came in for the final tournament. But it was very bittersweet because it was all written for me in 'Karate Kid III.'"

Time has proven that the addition of Silver to "The Karate Kid Part III" and "Cobra Kai" has only enriched the overall story. Kove is happy that things have worked out, even though the idea of introducing another villain messed with his psyche for a while.

"Things are fascinating when you bring in another villain, and you feel strange. You don't feel that people are stealing your thunder, but it's like you can't pull Darth Vader out of the 'Star Wars' franchise. John Kreese is Cobra Kai," Kove observed. "It's like I say at the end of Season 4, 'I'm Cobra Kai!' It's not an ego thing — it's just that I'm always amazed at how the audience reacts to situations where you're a little reluctant about it."

