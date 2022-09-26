Cobra Kai's Martin Kove Digs Into Kreese's Big Prison Scene With Johnny Lawrence And Daniel LaRusso - Exclusive

This article contains spoilers for "Cobra Kai" Season 5.

There's a classic scene in "The Karate Kid" where Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) explains to his girlfriend, Ali (Elisabeth Shue), that "what goes around comes around" before he gets sweet revenge on his bully Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) by dousing him with water at the high school Halloween dance. Johnny and his Cobra Kai dojo buddies started beating on Daniel for the stunt until he's miraculously saved by Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita).

That fateful showdown led to Daniel being trained by Miyagi, with the "karate kid" eventually winning the All-Valley Karate Tournament over Johnny and his wicked sensei, John Kreese (Martin Kove). As "The Karate Kid" spin-off series "Cobra Kai" has shown, Johnny came to his senses and confronted the failings of the past — but Kreese has not. In fact, since Kreese became a regular character in "Cobra Kai" Season 2, he's been relentless in his quest to destroy Daniel and eventually, Johnny; it's a particularly harsh move considering Johnny's the closest thing to a son he's ever had.

The tide turned on Kreese at the end of "Cobra Kai" Season 4, when his longtime friend and dojo business partner, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), betrayed him and framed him for a vicious attack on a Cobra Kai student. Season 5 finds Kreese behind bars and desperate for any help he can get, and he believes his adversaries Daniel and Johnny can provide it in exchange for any information he can give them on Silver's motivations. Kreese sincerely believes Daniel and Johnny will help him since Silver also has made their lives hell, but instead, the villainous sensei finally discovers that the time-honored phrase is indeed true: What goes around comes around.