Why Blonde Ends The Way It Does According To Andrew Dominik

Netflix's "Blonde" is a movie that was designed to offend, which is something that director Andrew Dominik took great pride in when promoting the NC-17 biopic. "We're in a time now, I think, where people are really uncertain about where any lines are," he told Vulture in May 2022. "It's a film that definitely has a morality about it. But it swims in very ambiguous waters because I don't think it will be as cut-and-dried as people want to see it," the filmmaker said. "There's something in it to offend everyone." Despite its many controversies, though, there's one very important thing about the movie and its story that surprisingly doesn't go against the grain: Its ending.

During the closing moments of "Blonde," we see Ana de Armas portraying a distraught and emotionally unstable Marilyn Monroe, who has just found out that she's been manipulated and tricked by her former lover Cass (Xavier Samuel) into believing that she had been getting letters from her father for years. In reality, it was Cass who was sending the heartfelt mementos, which ultimately caused Monroe to have an intense mental breakdown. With her addiction problems bearing down on her, Armas' Monroe winds up overdosing on barbiturates in the film's final scenes, and viewers are shown her last dying moments in bed.

Shockingly, Dominik chooses to go the historical route with "Blonde" and Monroe's death, despite many people speculating beforehand that he would possibly play up the conspiracies surrounding the Hollywood starlet's demise, including claims that she was killed to hide her relationship with President John F. Kennedy. Apparently, Dominik had a very simple reason for avoiding the conspiracy theories.