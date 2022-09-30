Looper Reveals Fans' Pick For Emma Watson's Best Non-Harry Potter Movie - Exclusive Survey

It's been a little over two decades since actor Emma Watson started gracing our big screens as Hermoine Granger in the "Harry Potter" movies, which is undoubtedly her most famous role to date. But what about Watson's extensive non-"Harry Potter" filmography? Do Watson fans have a particular favorite that stands out above the rest?

Looper posed that very question to more than 600 people recently in an exclusive online survey that should help determine the UK-born star's second-best hit, which may come as a surprise to some. Watson has appeared in more than a dozen non-"Harry Potter" projects since making her acting debut in 2001 as Hermoine, with them all ranging across different genres.

"There's a Theodore Roosevelt speech about the importance of being in the arena, whether you fail or you succeed, or you make a complete idiot of yourself, as long as you're doing the best with what you have, using whatever knowledge you have to bring to the table at that moment," Watson once told fellow actor Jessica Chastain during a sit-down for Interview Magazine. "People sometimes talk about me as being a brand, having a strategy and whatever else. I wish," Watson said. "I wish I had it together enough to have a strategy ... It's so instinctual ... If it's something I feel genuinely connected to, then I'll do it."

So, when it comes to all of Watson's other famous film credits and creative risks that she's taken outside the "Potter"-verse, which do fans feel is ultimately her best? And what are some of her other greatest hits?