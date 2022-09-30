Here's How Coolio Will Appear One Last Time On The Futurama Revival

Coolio originated the role of KwanzaaBot in a 2001 episode of "Futurama" when he brought the Pan-African celebration into the 31st century alongside Robot Santa Claus (John DiMaggio) and the Chanukah Zombie (Mark Hamill). He reprised the character in the 2007 "Futurama" movie "Bender's Big Score," as well as Season 7's "Futurama Holiday Spectacular." Now, the late great Coolio will voice KwanzaaBot one last time for Hulu's "Futurama" revival.

Per Entertainment Weekly, Coolio recorded his KwanzaaBot lines a few weeks before his death. He also recorded some rap verses that are set to play over the episode's closing credits. "Futurama" producer David X. Cohen confirmed that the episode will be dedicated to the late rapper. "All of us at 'Futurama' send our sincere condolences to Coolio's family, friends, and fans," Cohen related to Entertainment Weekly. "He was one of our favorite guests, always upbeat and enthusiastic. This news was especially shocking since he looked and sounded great when we saw him in the studio just a few weeks ago, for what was an especially fun session. I thanked him for returning to do the part once again, and he said, 'Everybody loves KwanzaaBot.' It was an honor to have gotten the chance to work with him."

The 8th season of "Futurama" is set to premiere sometime in 2023.