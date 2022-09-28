The Devastating Death Of Coolio

As revealed by TMZ on September 28, 2022, famous rapper Coolio — real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr. — has died at the age of 59. According to Jarez, Coolio's longtime manager, the artist was visiting a friend's house when he died unexpectedly. His friend found him laying on the bathroom floor, prompting them to call EMTs, who pronounced him dead on the scene. At the time of this writing, the cause of Coolio's death has yet to be determined or made public, though medical professionals suspect he went into cardiac arrest.

A true rap icon, Coolio produced a number of hits throughout his musical career. Arguably his most recognizable track is "Gangsta's Paradise," which was released in 1995 and catapulted him to incredible levels of success. He kept the momentum going throughout the decade with "Fantastic Voyage," "C U When U Get There," and more, solidifying himself as far more than a one-hit-wonder. In addition to releasing and performing his own music, Coolio also did well for himself as a record producer, chef, and actor over the years.

Coolio's contributions to popular culture cannot be understated, and fans and colleagues around the world will mourn his passing. To honor his memory, let's take a brief look back at his remarkable life and multi-faceted career.