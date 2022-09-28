The Devastating Death Of Coolio
As revealed by TMZ on September 28, 2022, famous rapper Coolio — real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr. — has died at the age of 59. According to Jarez, Coolio's longtime manager, the artist was visiting a friend's house when he died unexpectedly. His friend found him laying on the bathroom floor, prompting them to call EMTs, who pronounced him dead on the scene. At the time of this writing, the cause of Coolio's death has yet to be determined or made public, though medical professionals suspect he went into cardiac arrest.
A true rap icon, Coolio produced a number of hits throughout his musical career. Arguably his most recognizable track is "Gangsta's Paradise," which was released in 1995 and catapulted him to incredible levels of success. He kept the momentum going throughout the decade with "Fantastic Voyage," "C U When U Get There," and more, solidifying himself as far more than a one-hit-wonder. In addition to releasing and performing his own music, Coolio also did well for himself as a record producer, chef, and actor over the years.
Coolio's contributions to popular culture cannot be understated, and fans and colleagues around the world will mourn his passing. To honor his memory, let's take a brief look back at his remarkable life and multi-faceted career.
Coolio did it all
Artis Leon Ivey Jr. was born on August 1, 1963, in Monessen, Pennsylvania, though he didn't stay long. He eventually moved to Compton, California, getting his start in the world of rap in the late 1980s. Now known as Coolio, he joined the group WC and the Maad Circle and, in 1994, released his first solo album, "It Takes a Thief." It performed well by virtually all metrics, though its success paled in comparison to "Gangsta's Paradise," seeing as the title track topped charts across the globe, won numerous awards, and recently surged in popularity again thanks to its inclusion in the 2019 "Sonic the Hedgehog" trailer. Coolio continued to thrive as an artist, releasing six more studio albums following "Gangsta's Paradise."
In addition to conquering the music scene, Coolio became a prolific face in film and television productions. He landed his first acting gig in a 1995 episode of "Martin," leading to him appearing in such projects as "Batman & Robin," "Dangerous Minds," and the short-lived "Friends" spin-off, "Joey." He even starred in his own reality show titled "Coolio's Rules," which spawned the web series off-shoot "Cookin' with Coolio": a program where he got to show off his skills as a chef and teach viewers how to whip up all kinds of affordable yet delicious dishes. Additionally, he teamed up with the Environmental Justice and Climate Change group as well as the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.
Coolio tried his hand at a range of different things throughout his lifetime, leaving his mark on the world in numerous ways. For all of his contributions to music, film, public health, and more, he will be sorely missed.