Kathy Najimy Has The Most Wholesome Pitch For Hocus Pocus 3

"Hocus Pocus 2" just premiered on Disney+ on September 30, but already, people are talking about how much they want to see "Hocus Pocus 3." And it's not just fans who are excited about the prospect, but the cast and crew of "Hocus Pocus" as well.

For example, Bette Midler doesn't mince words about "Hocus Pocus 3," and said she wouldn't hesitate to join. Midler, who plays Winifred Sanderson in the films, told Entertainment Weekly, "After 30 years with no sequel to 'Hocus Pocus,' I've always been envious of people who get to do their favorite character more than once. ... If there was a third one, of course I'd sign on. ... I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and our relationship. It's good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem." When portraying such a fun, entertaining character as one of the Sanderson Sisters, it's probably hard not to want to do it more than once.

In addition to the cast, the director and executive producer from the original 1993 "Hocus Pocus" are also excited about more potential "Hocus Pocus" projects. Executive Producer David Kirschner told "The Art of Kindness" podcast that a Broadway musical version of "Hocus Pocus" is in the works. Although Director Kenny Ortega told Forbes about the musical prior to Covid, apparently production got put on hold due to the pandemic, but is now back on.

Kathy Najimy, who plays Mary Sanderson in the "Hocus Pocus" films, also had another unique idea for a "Hocus Pocus 3."