Alexis Rose Communications Issues An Exclusive Press Release Regarding The Future Home Of Schitt's Creek

Though Alexis and Ted's (Dustin Milligan) union ended in a shockingly true-to-life fashion, the same cannot be said for her career. The couple still loved each other but after some soul searching, realized they were better off going their separate ways (via Entertainment Weekly). This allowed Alexis to follow her dreams and now the eponymous PR company that she poured her lifeblood into is behind the newest announcement for "Schitt's Creek." The creator of the company herself announced the exciting development of "Schitt's Creek" moving from Netflix to Hulu in the most meta way possible.

"[W]e at Alexis Rose Communications believe there is nothing wrong with asking for what you deserve. And after weeks of, like, heavy business negotiations with Hulu, I could absolutely not say no as a business woman," the release read in Alexis' trademark tone of voice (via Twitter). "The world deserves the best and I love that journey for them." The press release went on to announce that "Schitt's Creek" will officially be moving to Hulu as of October 3. If this is a clever reference to the famous "Mean Girls" quote, the world will never know. All we do know is that fans will not be deprived of the catchphrase that Dan Levy actually hates.

Relive the snark, the style, and the story of family when "Schitt's Creek" streams exclusively on Hulu.