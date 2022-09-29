Colin Trevorrow Is Threatening To Make More Jurassic World Movies

Depending on how you feel about the "Jurassic World" trilogy, and in particular, the franchise's divisive final chapter, "Jurassic World Dominion," that news may sound more of a threat than a reason to celebrate. Nonetheless, "Dominion" did strong enough box office numbers (per Box Office Mojo) that continuing the franchise likely seems a no-brainer to the bosses at Universal Pictures. And yes, according to his recent statements to Empire, "Dominion" helmer Colin Trevorrow would happily back another "Jurassic World" flick himself.

Indeed, according to Empire, Trevorrow is already talking to Universal about where the franchise could go in the wake of "Dominion," telling the publication, "This movie clearly takes a real interest in creating new characters that a new generation is going to latch on to." He later added, "There's more to come," alluding that future "Jurassic World" flicks could pick up with one of those new characters. As for the marketing campaign that tabbed "Dominion" as the end of the road for the franchise, Trevorrow claims simply, "I never knew that this was the ending of the franchise until I saw the marketing."

The director then argued there's obvious money to be made with another "Jurassic World" flick, eventually noting, "A new dinosaur fan is born every day. Kids deserve these movies, and young filmmakers grow up on these stories — much like 'Peter Pan' and 'The Wizard Of Oz' and worlds we've returned to constantly." Some might argue against his ranking the "Jurassic World" flicks among those classics, but it's easy enough to see his point about a built-in audience of dinosaur lovers — even if the franchise was mostly featuring made-up dinos by the time "Dominion" roared into action.