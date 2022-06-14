The Jurassic Park Franchise Is Worse Than You Realized

The "Jurassic Park" movies, alongside their newer counterparts — the "Jurassic World" series — might be some of the most beloved dinosaur-focused movies in the entire world, raking in beaucoup bucks at the box office and charming generations of kids who love raptors and T-Rexes. Whether you fondly remember the tense kitchen chase scene from the original "Jurassic Park" or you're part of the generation that watched Bryce Dallas Howard sprint around the park in heels, the "Jurassic" films are a favorite of families and fans the world over... until you stop and think about them for like, two minutes.

Really, isn't the underlying message of the "Jurassic" movies that the benefactors of these clearly dangerous theme parks didn't feel like shelling out the money to get cages that could actually contain dinosaurs, famously strong creatures that tear through regular fencing like papier-mache? Or that nobody should have attempted to resurrect dinosaurs and that science is bad, actually? Thankfully, Okay, So Basically is here on both SnapChat and YouTube to answer these questions and more, including a particularly unsettling lesson about the halflife of DNA itself.

