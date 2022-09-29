How Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns Came Full Circle For Sig Hansen

Sig Hansen's new "Deadliest Catch" spin-off, "Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns," has him and his family expanding their crab fishing empire from Alaska into Norway. Hansen is quickly approaching 60 and admitted in 2019 that he no longer enjoys fishing but finds himself unable to quit. "I can't stop, that's the problem," Hansen told Entertainment Weekly. "All of us are egomaniacs. You want to stop, but the ego portion won't let me stop. ... Really what we need is a shrink. If we could get a goddamn shrink in Dutch Harbor, we'd be better off."

Still, Hansen keeps going, even though, as he told Entertainment Weekly in the same interview, he had a bit of a health scare a few years back after his allergic reaction to an antibiotic triggered a heart attack.

In an interview with Headliner Chicago, Hansen also explained the real reason why the spin-off has him moving to Norway: The Bristol Bay red king crab fishery was closed for a season for the first time in 25 years. With opportunities in Alaska dwindling, Hansen and his family sought new opportunities in Norway. But, in a way, moving into Norway is Hansen coming full circle.