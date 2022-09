Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

The Real Reason Sig Hansen Decided To Return To Norway In Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns

Sig Hansen is certainly one of the biggest personalities on "Deadliest Catch." There's probably a reason why Hansen is the only cast member of the show to have been cast as a Pixar character. He's also one of the few to get his own spin-off, with "Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns." In this series, Hansen assembles his family members to help him start a new crab fishing empire in his family's ancestral home of Norway. "I feel like it's a new beginning," Hansen says in the first episode, "Homeland." "This is a new start for us, and that's what makes it exciting."

Sig Hansen explained to Entertainment Weekly that Norway was a new challenge for him, even if it's a homecoming. "When I'm in the Bering Sea, I know the area and geography pretty much like the back of my hand," Hansen told EW. "Fishing in Norway was like a new map to learn." Hansen does mention in the episode that he fished in Norway as a teenager, but it seems he's long since forgotten his way around.

There's a specific reason why Hansen chose to expand into Norway after years of fishing in Alaska, and, in a way, he didn't really have much of a choice.