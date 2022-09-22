The Real Reason Sig Hansen Decided To Return To Norway In Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns

Sig Hansen is certainly one of the biggest personalities on "Deadliest Catch." There's probably a reason why Hansen is the only cast member of the show to have been cast as a Pixar character. He's also one of the few to get his own spin-off, with "Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns." In this series, Hansen assembles his family members to help him start a new crab fishing empire in his family's ancestral home of Norway. "I feel like it's a new beginning," Hansen says in the first episode, "Homeland." "This is a new start for us, and that's what makes it exciting."

Sig Hansen explained to Entertainment Weekly that Norway was a new challenge for him, even if it's a homecoming. "When I'm in the Bering Sea, I know the area and geography pretty much like the back of my hand," Hansen told EW. "Fishing in Norway was like a new map to learn." Hansen does mention in the episode that he fished in Norway as a teenager, but it seems he's long since forgotten his way around.

There's a specific reason why Hansen chose to expand into Norway after years of fishing in Alaska, and, in a way, he didn't really have much of a choice.