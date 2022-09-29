Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Letitia Wright Shares Her Dream MCU Team-Up - Exclusive

The MCU is a wide world of possibilities when it comes to unexpected team-ups. The massive Marvel franchise has been significantly shaking things up lately, between Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield popping into "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Vincent D'Onnofrio's cameo as Wilson Fisk in "Hawkeye," and the wild mashups on "What If...?" As it stands, all bets are off for which heroes (and even villains) may team up next.

It's a particularly exciting time to be an actor in the MCU, given the larger-than-life team-ups and countless projects emerging annually. Of course, fans have their own ideas about which heroes should team up together, but people often forget that many of the actors are also fans of the world they get to play in.

Our sister site, The List, spoke to Letitia Wright to promote her new film, "The Silent Twins." She revealed which superhero team-up she most wants her "Black Panther" character, Shuri, to participate in.