Are Chicago Fire's Hanako Greensmith, Daniel Kyri, And Alberto Rosende Friends In Real Life?
When it comes to "Chicago Fire," it's all about the relationships — Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide, Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey, and Violet Mikami and Evan Hawkins, to name a few.
But it's not just the love connections at the fictional Firehouse 51 that make "Fire" the standout series from the One Chicago franchise. It's also about the friendships — Christopher Herrmann and Randall "Mouch" McHolland, Harold Capp and Tony Ferraris, and Wallace Boden and just about anyone. But one friendship arguably stands above the rest, the Three Musketeers-type comradery that Violet (played by Hanako Greensmith), Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende), and Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) have going on.
While their on-screen adventures may have peaked in the first half of Season 10, "Chicago Fire" showrunner Derek Haas has promised to bring back that fun-loving companionship during Season 11, which is now airing on Wednesday nights on NBC.
But have you ever wondered if the trio are friends in real life? During a recent roundtable interview that included Looper, Greensmith, Rosende, and Kyri revealed exactly what happens among the three of them when the cameras stop rolling.
'We generally enjoy each other,' says Alberto Rosende
On "Chicago Fire," the Violet-Gallo-Ritter trio have been best buds since coming together in Season 8, culminating with them starting a home brewery together by Season 10. There were even sparks between Violet and Gallo for a while, which ended awkwardly and sent Violet running into the arms of Chief Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas), whom she's currently in a relationship with. But that hasn't stopped the three from being friendly.
Off-screen, Hanako Greensmith, Alberto Rosende, and Daniel Kyri are indeed friends in real life. In fact, the threesome once took a trip to Greece together, which Kyri called "a pretty significant thing" for the group. "We're close enough that I literally had some of the most fun I've had in a while just playing Yahtzee with them on Friday night," said Greensmith.
"That was incredible!" Rosende added. "Red wine and Yahtzee. And we have movie nights ... We're trying to do those more. We're trying to stay true to our weekly movie night ... We generally do enjoy each other." Greensmith agreed, adding, "It's kind of annoying. But, yeah, we're the best!"
You can see more of the trio's "shenanigans," as Rosende calls them, on Season 11 of "Chicago Fire," which airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.