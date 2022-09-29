Are Chicago Fire's Hanako Greensmith, Daniel Kyri, And Alberto Rosende Friends In Real Life?

When it comes to "Chicago Fire," it's all about the relationships — Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide, Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey, and Violet Mikami and Evan Hawkins, to name a few.

But it's not just the love connections at the fictional Firehouse 51 that make "Fire" the standout series from the One Chicago franchise. It's also about the friendships — Christopher Herrmann and Randall "Mouch" McHolland, Harold Capp and Tony Ferraris, and Wallace Boden and just about anyone. But one friendship arguably stands above the rest, the Three Musketeers-type comradery that Violet (played by Hanako Greensmith), Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende), and Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) have going on.

While their on-screen adventures may have peaked in the first half of Season 10, "Chicago Fire" showrunner Derek Haas has promised to bring back that fun-loving companionship during Season 11, which is now airing on Wednesday nights on NBC.

But have you ever wondered if the trio are friends in real life? During a recent roundtable interview that included Looper, Greensmith, Rosende, and Kyri revealed exactly what happens among the three of them when the cameras stop rolling.