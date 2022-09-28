Why Ryan Murphy's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story No Longer Has An LGBTQ Tag On Netflix
In just one week since its release, Ryan Murphy's "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" smashed a record on the streamer to become its biggest debut ever. This was a response that not many viewers saw coming, especially in light of the controversy surrounding the docudrama and its no holds barred account of the psychopath's reign of terror in the late 20th century. This includes a relative of one of Dahmer's victims who has spoken out that the series is retraumatizing their family all over again. Although media portrayals of disturbing crimes can introduce new generations to tragic historical circumstances, respect for the survivors of those lost should also be considered. The program has also received mixed reviews from critics and has been accused of simply "pandering to the serial killer obsessives and undermining several series themes" (per The Hollywood Reporter).
Regardless of individual responses to the show, the implications of re-stirring tragic emotions in survivors are but one of the negative backlashes it has received. Although Jeffrey Dahmer identified as a gay man during his lifetime and many of his victims were also known to be the same, there was something not quite right about the LGBTQ tag that Netflix attached to the show upon release. The tag has since disappeared from the series, and here's why.
Netflix removes LGBTQ tag from Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story after viewer backlash
As reported by The Los Angeles Times, Netflix removed the LGBTQ tag from "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" due to a strong backlash from audiences that found it to be "pretty gross." Just because a series features a cast of LGBTQIA+ characters, either inspired by real life or fictional, does not necessarily mean the overall context of the program is indicative of the wider representation of a community label. This can certainly be argued when it comes to the life of Jeffrey Dahmer (played by Evan Peters) due to his actions, and the horrific atrocities he inflicted upon many gay victims alike. This was highlighted by Twitter user @Frances *Deadly SoverAuntie* Danger who tweeted, "If I need to stay in my lane absolutely tell me but anyone else think it's pretty gross of @netflix to list Dahmer under #LGBTQ, especially when the True Crime tag would have worked?"
The label has frequently been used to highlight LGBTQIA+ programs such as "Heartstopper" and "Sex Education" which portray lived LGBTQ experiences in a practical and optimistic light. It is hard to try and decipher what benefit a representative hashtag could call attention to in such a turgid and dark set of outcomes in "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story." Both the serial killer's psychotic tendencies and the life-changing events that his crimes brought onto the loved ones of those he killed do not correspond to sexual identity.