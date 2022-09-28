Why Ryan Murphy's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story No Longer Has An LGBTQ Tag On Netflix

In just one week since its release, Ryan Murphy's "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" smashed a record on the streamer to become its biggest debut ever. This was a response that not many viewers saw coming, especially in light of the controversy surrounding the docudrama and its no holds barred account of the psychopath's reign of terror in the late 20th century. This includes a relative of one of Dahmer's victims who has spoken out that the series is retraumatizing their family all over again. Although media portrayals of disturbing crimes can introduce new generations to tragic historical circumstances, respect for the survivors of those lost should also be considered. The program has also received mixed reviews from critics and has been accused of simply "pandering to the serial killer obsessives and undermining several series themes" (per The Hollywood Reporter).

Regardless of individual responses to the show, the implications of re-stirring tragic emotions in survivors are but one of the negative backlashes it has received. Although Jeffrey Dahmer identified as a gay man during his lifetime and many of his victims were also known to be the same, there was something not quite right about the LGBTQ tag that Netflix attached to the show upon release. The tag has since disappeared from the series, and here's why.