A Character You Wouldn't Expect Is Getting Its Own Disney Feature Film

Disney, the beloved film studio, has made a number of films based on attractions at its theme parks. Most notably, "Jungle Cruise" from 2021 starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Brad Bird's 2015 cult favorite "Tomorrowland," and the entire five-film "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise were all based on rides or themed lands in the mega conglomerate's theme parks.

Even lesser-known fare like 1997's "Tower of Terror," 2000's "Mission to Mars," and 2002's "The Country Bears" have ties to rides at the most magical place on Earth. Seth Rogen, Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit are bringing a lesser-known Disney park character to the big screen in a new feature film.

Seth Rogen will produce the new film through his Point Grey production company. He previously tap-danced into Disney territory with the spoof of Pixar-esque animated films in his very adult-oriented 2016 film, "Sausage Party." He also has the animated (for kids this time) "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" in the works.

Writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit have previous experience working on existing properties, having worked on both "Detective Pikachu" from 2019 and the animated 2021 film "The Addams Family 2." This aforementioned new film is based on a character fans wouldn't expect to get its own movie.