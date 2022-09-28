Hocus Pocus 2's Newcomers Found Out They Landed The Lead Roles In The Best Way Possible

The long-awaited and highly anticipated "Hocus Pocus 2" is finally upon us for the Halloween season, as the sequel premieres this Friday, September 30th. Disney's original "Hocus Pocus" from 1993 inspired an entire generation of kids who are now older and more excited than ever to see the Sanderson Sisters once again (via Reddit). The first film became incredibly successful for Disney, despite a poor critical score (via Rotten Tomatoes). However, nothing ever came of a sequel in the mid-'90s, and then, about 28 years later, the announcement of the Sanderson Sisters' return broke in May of 2021 (via Deadline).

Although the end of the first film would make it seem as though the Sanderson Sisters are finally dust, the spell book remaining active left open a possibility for their return; it seems now that three new kids have accidentally brought them back to life in Salem and must again prevent them from draining the life of the local children on Halloween. As opposed to Max (Omri Katz) and Dani (Thora Birch) from the first film, "Hocus Pocus 2" will follow Becca (Whitney Peak), Izzy (Belissa Escobedo), and Cassie (Lilia Buckingham).

Landing these roles is likely a huge deal for the young actors as they break into the entertainment industry, and the newcomers even recently revealed that they found out about getting their parts in the best way possible.