Hocus Pocus 2 Star Lilia Buckingham's Classmates Had The Most Hilarious Response To Her Role In The Film

Lilia Buckingham, who's co-starring in the upcoming "Hocus Pocus 2," has been in the entertainment industry for ten years. That's a long time when you consider the fact that she's only 19 years old. The past few years especially have been difficult for the young actress. The media focus turned on her family after her mother was convicted in relation to the USC college admission scandal that also involved Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. "I've really been challenged, and had to learn that I worked for what I got, and I am confident in myself, and that's what matters," she told Entertainment Tonight at the YouTube Streamy Awards in 2019.

And work hard she has, releasing her first book, "Influence," and taking on the role of Heather Masterson on the Brat Channel series "Crown Lake" while simultaneously juggling school. She's also extremely prolific on social media, being dubbed an influencer while also using her platform to speak out on social issues such as LGBTQIA+ rights. "After I came out, I thought, what else can I do with my platform? Then I saw more of my friends opening up about politics, too," she told Girl's Life.

Now, she's co-starring in one of the most anticipated sequels ever, along with stars like Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker. But she's still a student trying to succeed, and her classmates' questions about her absences from school reminded her how lucky she's been while also making her laugh.