Why Cassie From Hocus Pocus 2 Looks So Familiar

Disney may be best known, as of late, for acquiring other companies (per Observer) and making mostly superfluous live-action remakes of its own animated classics, but there was a time when the House of Mouse made original, memorable content. Sure, most of that content (though it was not yet referred to as such) consisted of already well-known fairytales and fables, but every now and then, Disney would bust out a truly original story.

Such was the case nearly three decades ago, when "Hocus Pocus" — a famous sleeper-flop that would go from zero to cult classic hero in a relatively short span of time — hit theaters in (for some odd reason) the summer of 1993. At the time, it struggled to compete with the summer's biggest phenomenon (a little film about dinosaurs called "Jurassic Park"), but eventually, the "Goonies"-meets-the-Salem-witch-trials story caught on, so much so that, all these years later, its sequel has inspired an atypical lack of skepticism and disillusion, even on Reddit.

Part of the original's appeal lies in its unabashed camp, the majority of which is provided by the film's beloved Sanderson Sister antagonists, portrayed by Kathy Najimy ("Sister Act"), Sarah Jessica Parker (pre-"Sex and the City"), and Bette Midler, who'd been a national treasure for years before she ever picked up a flying broom. The three will also star in the second installment (thank the devil), but for some, several other characters will be somewhat familiar as well, including supporting protagonist Cassie.