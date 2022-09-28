Hocus Pocus 2's Doug Jones Reveals The Secret Of Billy's Enduring Popularity

Everyone's favorite trio of witches is returning for "Hocus Pocus 2." The highly-anticipated sequel features the return of Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson sisters, and Doug Jones returns as their lovable zombie Billy Butcherson.

"Hocus Pocus 2" focuses on a new generation of teenagers who have to stop the Sanderson sisters after they return to present-day Salem, 29 years after the events of the first movie. Disney released the original "Hocus Pocus" in theaters in 1993. The first film was initially met with a flurry of negative reviews, sitting at a rotten 39% on Rotten Tomatoes, and critics like Roger Ebert called it "unpleasant." Over the years, "Hocus Pocus" became a cult classic, thanks to annual reruns on Disney Channel and Freeform, creating the demand for a sequel (via Yahoo).

One of the best aspects of a cult classic getting a sequel thirty years later is feeling the nostalgia that comes with seeing the iconic characters again. Although original characters like Max and Dani Dennison and Binx the talking cat aren't returning, "Hocus Pocus 2" will feature the return of fan-favorite zombie Billy Butcherson.

Looper recently attended the Disney press conference for "Hocus Pocus 2," where Doug Jones revealed why Billy remains such a popular character.