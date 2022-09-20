Hocus Pocus Star Doug Jones Gets Candid About Returning To Set For The Sequel

This year marks the return of those cauldron-cooking villains the Sanderson Sisters, who are back to cast a spell on audiences in "Hocus Pocus 2." Returning after almost 30 years since the original Disney film, Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimy), and Sarah Sanderson (Sarah Jessica Parker) are on another hell-bent mission to suck all the souls out of the children of Salem. There are Black Flame Candles, sentient page-turners, and thankfully, a new band of young heroes to throw some salt in whatever scheme they're hatching. However, one extra special undead touch is the return of the rotting hero Billy Butcherson, played by the iconic Doug Jones. In one of his earliest performances on the big screen, Doug Jones brought (back) to life a very old and rotten love of Sarah Sanderson, who fought against the firefly from hell and her sisters in the original film.

Four years later, Jones appeared in Guillermo del Toro's "Mimic," beginning a friendship that would elevate his career by way of "Pan's Labyrinth," "Hellboy," and the Oscar-winning "The Shape of Water." If it's a groundbreaking creature feature, Jones was likely the man behind the mask — or prosthetics, as is the case for his role as Captain Saru in "Star Trek: Discovery." Jones is quite simply a legend, so returning to a role that helped make him one is something that fans will no doubt be excited to see. Thankfully, even after almost three decades, while Billy may have been rotting away, Jones' love for his zombified alter ego hasn't been.