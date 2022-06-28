The Hocus Pocus 2 Trailer Has Fans Of The Original All Saying The Same Thing
Once again, the Sanderson sisters are about to put a spell on us all, thanks to Disney+. Assuming you don't habitually watch it every Halloween, now is the time to reeducate yourself about all the things you forgot happened in the original "Hocus Pocus," as Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker return in their iconic pop culture witch roles to wreak havoc upon the world in general, and Salem in particular.
In other words, "Hocus Pocus 2" is coming to Disney+. Fittingly enough, the black flame candle will burn anew on September 30, and a new teaser trailer of the sequel shows many things that fans of the 1993 original will welcome with open arms. Though the Sandersons only make an appearance at the very end of the trailer, the teaser is positively stuffed with references to the original movie. From the creepy spellbook to Binx the cat and Billy Butcherson's (Doug Jones) gravestone, there's something for every "Hocus Pocus" fan to love here ... and fans have been extremely vocal about what they think about it.
Fans are ready for a hefty dose of Hocus Pocus nostalgia
Just like Becca (Whitney Peak) and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) get more than they bargained for when they semi-accidentally resurrect the Sanderson sisters in the trailer, fans have been surprised by the sheer amount of nostalgia in it. However, unlike the young characters, the fans are absolutely ready for what's coming.
"This is one of those few cases where I'm perfectly okay with Disney making a sequel to a movie that didn't necessarily need one, this looks really good!!" YouTube commenter Phantom Pinetree pointed out that while the original film is a standalone work, the new one is a truly welcome bonus. Meanwhile, commenter Kein Ami remembered the long-standing rumors of a "Hocus Pocus" remake, and expressed joy over the fact that Disney chose the sequel route instead. "And to think they were gonna remake this classic instead of a sequel, which looks really good! Glad they went this direction instead and gave us what we wanted," they wrote.
Fans have been equally vocal on Twitter, where the "Hocus Pocus 2" teaser trailer has also attracted wishes that the movie manages to capture the spirit of the original. "I hope that, like the first one, they find the perfect balance of spooky/scary and comedy/camp," one Twitter user opined. User @mellyfratelli thought along the same lines, and expressed particular interest in whether the sequel tries to match the original's arguably finest hour. "I just want to know what the big musical number will be," they tweeted, clearly referring to Bette Midler's iconic performance of "I Put a Spell on You."
Halloween 2022 is still a long way away, but now that the Sanderson sisters are coming, fans will no doubt find the wait worth it.