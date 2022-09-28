Chicago PD's Jason Beghe And Marina Squerciati React To Jesse Lee Soffer's 'Tough' Exit

"It does not feel good," says Marina Squerciati of Jesse Lee Soffer's impending departure. "As a team, the actors, we've really become close, and I think that shows on camera. It'll be really hard."

In recent seasons, Soffer and Jason Beghe's characters, in particular, have become significantly closer onscreen, with Halstead and Voight sometimes bumping heads because of the rough-and-tumble way the Sergeant handles things. Overall, it's almost like a father and son bond, which Beghe admits spills offscreen too.

"I have a very close relationship with Jesse, personally and professionally, and art imitates life and life imitates art in this kind of a situation where we live together and work together," says Beghe. "I feel like [certain] scenes affected our personal relationships, and our personal relationships affected those scenes. It's a deeply intimate adventure. I truly adore that man, and there's nothing that will ever change that."

Beghe continues, "It's a family. You live a year and a day on a [television] set, so that's a lot of time that we've spent together. It's very intimate, not only the characters but the actors. It's going to be tough, but we will move on. We've got Benjamin Levy Aguilar coming in to play Dante Torres, and he's just a gifted actor and human being extraordinaire. It won't be Jesse, it'll be Benjamin, and these are things you don't even want to try to compare. They're both perfect."

Season 10 of "Chicago P.D." airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.