New Amsterdam Showrunner Confirms What We Suspected About Lauren And Leyla's Relationship

We're just a couple of episodes into the fifth and final season of NBC's medical drama "New Amsterdam," and it's clear that the show's creatives aren't exactly looking to take it easy on the staff of the titular hospital down the stretch. That should hardly come as a shock, of course, as they've continuously pushed Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and his motley crew of medical professionals to the brink and beyond during the series' primetime run.

That's been especially true for the head of New Amsterdam Medical Center's Emergency Department Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery), who's dealt with a crippling addiction, a lengthy rehab, and a near-fatal ambulance crash, among numerous other dramas during her tenure. Dr. Bloom found a rare ray of light during the show's third season when she met Leyla Shinwari (Shiva Kalaiselvan), a medical professional from Pakistan struggling to find her footing in the states.

After initially butting heads the pair find common ground, with Dr. Bloom helping put a roof over Leyla's head, and ultimately pass her medical certification exams. They soon begin a romantic relationship too, which many "New Amsterdam" fans were wholly invested in. Those fans were surely devastated when the relationship ended in Season 4 after Lauren took a highly questionable tactic to forward Leyla's medical career. But an event early in Season 5 has left fans wondering if the relationship is really over. Here's what the series' showrunner had to say about it.