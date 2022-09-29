Why Director Catherine Hardwicke Has No Regrets About Walking Away From Twilight - Exclusive

Catherine Hardwicke remains the only woman to direct a film in the "Twilight" saga, with the others helmed by Chris Weitz, David Slade, and Bill Condon, respectively. Hardwicke says now that it was because of the studio's muted outlook for how well the film would do that she got to direct it at all.

"When I got to do 'Twilight,' I got to do it like an indie film, because no one had any expectations," Hardwicke explains. "Let's be honest — they would have never hired a female director if they thought it was going to be a blockbuster. They didn't micromanage me at all. I got to cast actors who were unknown at that time. Everyone at Summit was very cool and they encouraged me. They weren't on my back and giving me a million notes."

All that changed, however, when "Twilight" became a monster hit and Summit suddenly had a potential cash cow on its hands — the kind of ongoing franchise that studio heads dream about. "After that, the expectations went through the roof, so there was a zillion notes and committees and everything," recalls Hardwicke. "I don't think I would have worked well like that."

So even though Hardwicke's work on the first film was acclaimed and she was offered a substantial amount of money to return (via MTV News), the increased pressure and tight turnaround time for the sequel led her to walk away. "I think I did do better just creating the first world," she says.

Catherine Hardwicke's latest film, "Prisoner's Daughter," recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.