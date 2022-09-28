Fans Don't Seem To Be Too Impressed With The Rookie: Feds Premiere

Like "The Rookie" before it, the impressive cast list of "The Rookie: Feds" gives it a promising start. Niecy Nash is joined by James Lesure of "Las Vegas" fame and Britt Robertson, who has been a familiar face in film as well as television. But if you ask the audience members on Reddit, the first episode generally misses the mark. Fans such as u/moonbeam127 made it clear that they were unlikely to continue, while others went into specific detail about what makes the first episode so lackluster.

"Trying a smidge too hard I think," noted u/Llodym. "They want us to go with the empowerment of experienced older and wiser getting a chance to prove themselves as useful but [the] way [they] go about it is by shoving her in everything where she didn't even belong, not even in the 'oh my case [happens] to be involved in yours' kind of way." And the final nail in the coffin for the series is inescapable comparisons to the original.

"No it's not as good as The Rookie, none of the character[s] are likable," concluded u/balasoori. Fans' opinions have been known to drive shows in certain directions, but perhaps the differences between the spin-off and its original are an asset. Variety's review of the first episode commented that "The Rookie: Feds" is more ambitious in the types of stories it is trying to tell. Perhaps there is hope for the series yet.