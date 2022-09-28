Blue Bloods' Len Cariou Isn't Really That Much Older Than His TV Son Tom Selleck

From the first episode on, "Blue Bloods" has always followed the lives of a family with a deep-rooted history in the New York City Police Department, with the unquestionable patriarch of this law-abiding family being the now-retired New York City Police Commissioner Henry Reagan (Len Cariou). That said, the central figure in the show is his son, Frank Reagan (played by Tom Selleck), who has since taken over the position of commissioner, while his children hold various positions in the NYPD and the district attorney's office.

In the show, Cariou's character is assumed to be a couple of decades older than Selleck's. However, even though the show sells this relationship so well that you believe the age difference, the truth is that it might have been more appropriate to have Henry and Frank be brothers, rather than father and son.