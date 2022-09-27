The Devastating Death Of Robert Cormier

Per IMDb, Robert Cormier was born in Toronto on June 14, 1989, and was determined to make it in acting. Being the only one in his family to pursue the craft professionally, Cormier gave up on his major in world economics with only a year left to graduate to study acting. He later graduated from film school in 2014. Cormier's passion for movies and television was evident. Via his official obituary, one of Cormier's favorite pastimes with his family was even having a movie night. He is also remembered by his loved ones in his obituary as "... an athlete, an actor, and a great brother," ready and willing to always help others in need.

Cormier's last TV role was that of Finn Cotter, who appears during Season 15 of "Heartland." Cotter was believed to be a love interest to the character Amy Fleming (Amber Marshall). The official "Heartland" Instagram remembered Cormier, writing, "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Cormier. He was a beloved member of the 'Heartland' cast the last two seasons. On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family, who have asked for privacy during this difficult time."

Robert is survived by his parents, Robert and Lisa, his grandmother Joanne, and his three sisters, Brittany, Krystal, and Stephanie.