The Devastating Death Of Robert Cormier
Robert Cormier, the actor best known for his role as Finn Cotter in the drama "Heartland," died Friday, September 23, 2022, at a hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario. The actor's sister officially announced to The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died due to injuries sustained from a fall. He was 33. The Canadian actor showed a promising career that seemed primed for massive success, especially following his recent television roles. Cormier's career started in 2008 (via IMDb), and the actor consistently built up his work with several short films. In 2016, Cormier began appearing in TV series such as "The Civil War: Brothers Divided" and Netflix's "Designated Survivor."
Cormier continued his work in television with appearances in "Bizarre Murders" and "Ransom." However, in 2019, the actor got his breakthrough role in Netflix's horror anthology "Slasher." During the series' 3rd season, Cormier appeared as the recurring character Kit Jennings. After "Slasher," Cormier followed up his Jennings role with an impressive appearance on another hit show. In 2021, the actor portrayed Winston on Starz's "American Gods."
Cormier fearlessly sought his dream of acting
Per IMDb, Robert Cormier was born in Toronto on June 14, 1989, and was determined to make it in acting. Being the only one in his family to pursue the craft professionally, Cormier gave up on his major in world economics with only a year left to graduate to study acting. He later graduated from film school in 2014. Cormier's passion for movies and television was evident. Via his official obituary, one of Cormier's favorite pastimes with his family was even having a movie night. He is also remembered by his loved ones in his obituary as "... an athlete, an actor, and a great brother," ready and willing to always help others in need.
Cormier's last TV role was that of Finn Cotter, who appears during Season 15 of "Heartland." Cotter was believed to be a love interest to the character Amy Fleming (Amber Marshall). The official "Heartland" Instagram remembered Cormier, writing, "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Cormier. He was a beloved member of the 'Heartland' cast the last two seasons. On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family, who have asked for privacy during this difficult time."
Robert is survived by his parents, Robert and Lisa, his grandmother Joanne, and his three sisters, Brittany, Krystal, and Stephanie.