The Real Reason Rachel Zegler Refused To Rewatch Snow White Until She Was Cast In The Live-Action Version

Disney has gone all-in on live-action adaptations of its most beloved properties, meaning that there doesn't seem to be a single title that's off the table. "Pinocchio," "Aladdin," "Lady and the Tramp," and more have all released to varying levels of success, and the likes of "The Little Mermaid" and "Hercules" are on their way down the production pipeline. A remake of the 1937 animated classic "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," with Marc Webb of the "Amazing Spider-Man" duology tapped to direct, is also on the docket, slated to release on March 22, 2024.

At the time of this writing, details about the "Snow White" remake are scarce, but we do know a few key things. For one, "Little Women" and "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig, as well as Erin Cressida Wilson, will take on writing responsibilities, with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul writing original music for the film. As far as the cast goes, Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, will portray the Evil Queen, Andrew Burnap will play Johnathan, and Martin Klebba will play Grumpy. To top it all off, "West Side Story" standout Rachel Zegler has signed on to portray Snow White.

Despite landing the role of Snow White, Zegler refused to rewatch the iconic animated original until a mere few years ago. Here's why she was so adamant about avoiding it.