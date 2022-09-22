The Abyss Is Staring Back At Evan Peters After Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
"Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," a title which is only marginally less convoluted than "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," is a Netflix biographical crime drama about the titular, infamous, real-world serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer (Evan Peters). The series tells the story through the lens of those affected by his criminal activities rather than by focusing on the murderer himself. That alone is a refreshing take on the genre, as most dramas based on real and dangerous people toe the line between retelling events and romanticizing them.
Fortunately, in this case, the exact opposite is occurring, as the cast has been open about their experience with the production. Peters, in particular, has come forward about the process which saw him become the killer, and precious little of what he has to say can be misconstrued by even the most ardent true-crime apologists. Here's what Evan Peters shared about the acting process.
Evan Peters struggled with emotional toll of portraying a serial killer
In an interview shared by Netflix's YouTube account, Evan Peters shared a familiar struggle, stating that portraying the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer deeply taxed him. "Honestly, I was very scared about all of the things that he did, and diving into that and trying to commit to that was absolutely going to be one of the hardest things I've ever had to do in my life because I wanted it to be very authentic," he said. "But in order to do that, I was gonna have to go to really dark places and stay there for an extended period of time."
Trivia like this feels double-edged. On one side, behind-the-scenes information is usually compelling simply on the merit that someone in the know is pulling the curtain aside so that curious minds can potentially access it. On the other hand ... it's not particularly surprising — or even interesting — news to hear that a normal person is disturbed by pretending to be a serial killer. If anything, that should just be the daily litmus test for anyone taking on these roles. The moment it doesn't phase you, it's time to switch actors, right?
All this aside, it's heartening to know that Peters is putting in the work to ensure that his projects are as good as they can possibly be, and maybe that's the only important takeaway from this because anything else sounds suspiciously like someone complaining about one of the coolest jobs in the world.