Live-Action Avatar: The Last Airbender Casting Announcement Should Put Fans On Notice

After Netflix's "Cowboy Bepop" was cancelled after its first season, it's hard to blame the fans for being cynical about the streaming juggernaut's live-action anime ware. It might not exactly help that Netflix's "Death Note" has also been called one of the worst Hollywood adaptations of anime.

With that baggage, it seems surprising that Netflix is actually going for one of the biggest white whales of the genre. "Avatar: The Last Airbender" has been called the best animated show ever, and M. Night Shuyamalan's controversial, whitewash-heavy live-action version was basically doomed before it premiered.

Still, an uphill battle it may be, but Netflix's upcoming take on "Avatar: The Last Airbender" appears to be perfectly prepared to fight all the way ... at least, based on the show's casting decisions. Netflix has already announced several key live-action cast members, including Gordon Corimer as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, and Tamlyn Tomita as Yukari. Now, the streaming platform has revealed a whole bunch of new names to round up the cast — and it's clear that the star power Netflix has assembled for its live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender" should be more than enough to put fans on notice.