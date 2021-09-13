Jeff Bridges Just Gave Fans The Good News They've Been Hoping For

Actor Jeff Bridges is a bona fide legend in the entertainment industry, with more than 90 acting credits dating back to 1951. In October of 2020, the well-respected actor revealed on Twitter that he was diagnosed with lymphoma. "Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors, and the prognosis is good. I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery," he wrote to his fans.

He kept his followers in the loop as promised and shared a photo of himself on Instagram while receiving treatment that same month. In January 2021, Bridges shared great news to his website, where he revealed that his tumor had shrunk in size dramatically (via Self). This past March, in a separate website post, "The Big Lebowski" star told his fans that he contracted the coronavirus and had to spend a significant amount of time in the ICU. "My dance with COVID makes my cancer look like a piece of cake," he said.

It's definitely been a rollercoaster for Bridges this past year, but things are looking up again as he's given his fans his best health update yet.