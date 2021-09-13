Jeff Bridges Just Gave Fans The Good News They've Been Hoping For
Actor Jeff Bridges is a bona fide legend in the entertainment industry, with more than 90 acting credits dating back to 1951. In October of 2020, the well-respected actor revealed on Twitter that he was diagnosed with lymphoma. "Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors, and the prognosis is good. I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery," he wrote to his fans.
He kept his followers in the loop as promised and shared a photo of himself on Instagram while receiving treatment that same month. In January 2021, Bridges shared great news to his website, where he revealed that his tumor had shrunk in size dramatically (via Self). This past March, in a separate website post, "The Big Lebowski" star told his fans that he contracted the coronavirus and had to spend a significant amount of time in the ICU. "My dance with COVID makes my cancer look like a piece of cake," he said.
It's definitely been a rollercoaster for Bridges this past year, but things are looking up again as he's given his fans his best health update yet.
Jeff Bridges has positive news regarding his lymphoma
On September 13, Jeff Bridges shared a new post to his website, where he revealed some stellar news. "My cancer is in remission—the 9” x 12” mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble," he wrote. "My Covid is in the rear view mirror ... Covid kicked my a** pretty good, but I'm double vaccinated and feeling much better now. I heard that the vaccine can help folks with Long Haulers. Maybe that's the cause of my quick improvement."
Bridges explained that he has also come off of oxygen assistance, which he needed just to walk. After paying respect to his medical team and therapist Zach, Bridges said he was able to walk his daughter down the aisle at her recent wedding without oxygen assistance.
The actor also promoted his upcoming movie, "The Old Man," and included a sneak peek trailer in his post. It'll be his first return to television in 50 years, per Deadline. Based on the Thomas Perry novel of the same name, the series follows retired CIA officer Dan Chase (Bridges), who finds himself in the crosshairs of an assassin. The FX series is expected to premiere in 2022.