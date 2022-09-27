How Paul Reiser Joined The Casts Of Stranger Things And The Boys - Exclusive

During the '80s and '90s, Paul Reiser made a name for himself as an amiable, accessible comedic actor. Yet while he continued working steadily following the end of his beloved sitcom "Mad About You" in 1998, he didn't receive the same level of attention. That is, until he showed up as Dr. Sam Owens, the avuncular director of Hawkins Lab, in the 2nd season of Netflix's "Stranger Things" in 2017. The series was already a phenomenon when he joined, and as a result, the role introduced him to legions of new fans.

Many of those fans were delighted when he appeared in a brief but memorable arc in Season 3 of Prime Video's "The Boys" as The Legend, a vulgar, eccentric former manager of superheroes who delights in recalling his glory days to whoever will listen. Reiser's earlier fans would be forgiven for being surprised to see him in both shows. Even Reiser admits, "It's funny to me that I'm in these things that I have no business being in." But fans' embrace of his "Stranger Things" and "The Boys" characters demonstrates that producers made the right choice in picking the actor.

Paul Reiser sat down with Looper to explain how his casting on "Stranger Things" and "The Boys" came about.