Paul Reiser On Stranger Things, The Boys, Standup Comedy, And New Show Reboot - Exclusive Interview

Right now, you're on a stand-up comedy tour. Do you enjoy being on the road and making people laugh?

[Laughs] You say it so skeptically.

It sounds like such a lot of work going from state to state with travel being what it is.

George Carlin had a great line. He said, "I'd perform for free — you just got to pay me to go through the airport." That's a drag. That's never fun. Traveling is never fun, but the cookie is getting to do the show, doing an hour-and-a-half show of telling stuff that you thought of that people laugh at and then you go home.

I actually don't do it as much as I'd like to. Every time I book eight months out, by the time I get there, if some [TV] show has come up, I don't get to perform as much as I would like to. It's funny because every time I go through this, every weekend — I'm going to Iowa in two weeks — I'm like, "I got a connecting flight. Why am I doing this?" Then I get there and I have such a great time. I go, "That's why." I forget each time. It's really fun.

That's what I started doing. [It's] also the contrast of the immediate response of doing a live show versus something like "Stranger Things." [That show] came out this summer, but I did my work like a year and a half ago. I forgot it so when I watched it, I was like, "Oh, right, I remember it now." There's such a time delay. It takes a long time. A show like that takes forever, especially in a pandemic. They worked on it and it was almost two years, that last season. "The Boys" was a couple of days up in Toronto and I forgot about it. A year later, it comes out.

The reward is time delayed, where[as] standup, it's right there. You don't have to wait for numbers, you don't have to wait to get picked up, you don't wait for a review. It's contained and intimate. I love that. It's not on Zoom. There's actual people sitting there, you can see them, and they're laughing, and then you go home.

There's an extra thing now, where I realize because of the tension and the overwhelming volume of news and bad news and division, that to give somebody an evening of relaxing and laughing without poking them, there's nothing controversial here. I'm not going to make you think, I'm not going to make you feel bad. We're going to laugh about stuff that we all know, stuff that I go through that you go through, we're going to laugh and then you go home. It's like, "All right. That's my service for the evening. That's the only skill I have."