Werewolf By Night Director Finally Responds To Blade Cameo Rumors

After the unique and mind-bending debut of Marvel's "Moon Knight," it was only a matter of time before "Werewolf By Night" reared its wild head. Not only do the two properties have an appreciation for lunar events in common, but a comic as well. Moon Knight's first appearance was in "Werewolf By Night" #33 as a mercenary hired to dispatch a certain werewolf. Now with the success of Oscar Isaac in the roles of Steven, Marc, and Jake, Marvel is ready to tackle the titular werewolf Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal). The first trailer for "Werewolf By Night" leans into the older monster movie aesthetic heavily and with a certain amount of glee. Filmed entirely in black and white, the movie presentation depicts a faction of monster hunters who are unaware there is one of their enemies within their midst.

With a heavy amount of gore and enthusiastic acting, "Werewolf By Night" is sure to be something that Marvel fans have not seen on screen as of yet. But there is still one question that remains before the Halloween special airs. With the acceptance of old-school monsters in the world of Marvel, does that mean famous vampire hunter Blade will make his first appearance in the MCU?