The First Trailer For Werewolf By Night Sees Marvel Going Full Monster Mash

The Marvel Studios panel at 2022's D23 event was like San Diego Comic-Con all over again. Kevin Feige dropped bombs on the attendees and those waiting impatiently at home while refreshing their YouTube pages. One of the most exciting moments came when "Werewolf by Night" got its own moment to shine.

For the longest time, the project was just rumored, but The Wrap revealed it was officially in the works a little over a year ago. For some time, it was known as the "Untitled Halloween Special" for the MCU, and no one was sure if it would be a series, Disney+ movie, or feature film to be released in theaters. The project will be the first of its kind for the MCU, a television special to be released on the streamer.

We've finally got the first trailer for the special, and it is like nothing you have ever seen from the MCU before.