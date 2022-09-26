Kevin Feige Confirms What We All Suspected About Why T'Challa Wasn't Recast In Black Panther 2

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is only a few weeks away from releasing the next major installment. Set to drop in theaters across the globe on November 11, 2022, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will continue the story of the inhabitants of the hi-tech, fictional city of Wakanda. If that description seems just a little vague, well, that's because no one really knows what to expect from the sequel to Ryan Coogler's creative masterpiece. As has been widely publicized, Chadwick Boseman, the star who portrayed T'Challa — the king of Wakanda and its titular Black Panther — passed away in 2020 after a long battle with cancer (via The Guardian).

Despite losing a leading man, it was quickly announced that the "Black Panther" sequel would still continue forward and, interestingly, not recast the role. This seems to be a choice that most viewers approve of. It's inarguable that Boseman left a near irreplicable stamp upon the role of T'Challa. In this way, there are only two questions that feel important. What will the new movie be without its star, and why was this route taken? As for the first question, it's likely that such an answer will only be found in movie theaters. But for the second, Marvel's Kevin Feige has an answer to that right now.