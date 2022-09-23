Why It Was So Important For Cliff Curtis To Tell The Story Behind Muru - Exclusive

Premiering recently at the Toronto International Film Festival, the New Zealand-produced film "Muru" stars Cliff Curtis as Police Sergeant "Taffy" Tawharau, local law enforcement for a remote rural community, Ruatoki, that is largely home to members of the Indigenous Tūhoe nation. When Taffy discovers that an elite force of the national New Zealand Police is planning a series of raids against a local activist and others in the community that the government suspects of planning terrorist attacks, he is trapped between his loyalty to his people and his responsibility to the law.

Directed by Waikato nation filmmaker Tearepa Kahi, "Muru" is both a riveting social drama and a ticking suspense movie, featuring excellent performances from Curtis, Jay Ryan ("It: Chapter Two"), and Tame Iti, the real-life activist who plays himself in the film.

Yes, that's right: "Muru" is based on a real incident, a series of raids in October 2007 that ended in the arrests of 18 people, including Iti. Although only four individuals, Iti among them, were convicted of possessing firearms, the incident was a debacle for the New Zealand government and — to the country's Indigenous Maori tribes — a deeply hurtful and racist insult that has not been forgotten.

That's why Cliff Curtis says it was important for him to get involved in the film. "In this instance, [it's] trying to access some means of healing," he told Looper in an exclusive interview. "The first part of healing is being honest about who we are."