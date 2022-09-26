Deadliest Catch Narrator Mike Rowe Argues The Show Isn't Really About Fishing

Even though the main premise of "Deadliest Catch" is following captains and their crew as they fish for Alaskan king crab on the Bearing Sea, Rowe points out that the hunt for crab is not unlike your average day job. "You see guys struggling with the same sort of thing we all struggle with," he continued. "Trying to raise your kids, trying to make the payments, trying to get somewhere on time, trying to beat a deadline, trying to deal with a situation at home long distance."

All of that tracks with what we see on-screen in the series. The captains and crew on the show deal with realistic daily struggles. This part of the show is illustrated best by the Harris family — a father trying to raise his two sons while he captains a ship where they both work. Phil Harris — who later died from a stroke and heart failure during the show — would have confrontations with his sons on multiple occasions, including when he caught one of them stealing his pain killers. Even though he had a stressed relationship with his kids, his sons still honored him.