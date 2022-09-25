The Pogues Are Back In The New Teaser For Outer Banks Season 3

With plenty of rivalries and unanswered questions left over from Season 2, the plot could go in any number of directions moving forward. The trailer hints at a season full of tension and desperation, despite the sunny, palm-tree-dotted skyline acting as the backdrop. "My pops always said 'nothing good comes easy, nothing worthy is given,'" John B narrates as we're shown our teen heroes lounging on the shores of the deserted island they've dubbed Poguelandia. "The question is: What are you willing to do to win?"

That advice from his father is bound to come in handy at some point in Season 3, now that it's been confirmed that Big John Routledge (Charles Halford), whose death acted as a catalyst for the main conflict of Season 1, is actually alive. Even though island living seems to suit them, the Pogues have unfinished business to attend to and they're not out of the woods yet. The stakes are higher than ever now that they've got Ward and the treasure cornered, but the kids will need more than luck to get what they're owed. Even though they're clever, they're still teenagers with limited resources who have gotten in over their heads. If they approach their problems with the same reckless determination that sends JJ diving off a cliff in Poguelandia, then they're sure to wrestle up some trouble. According to People, the highly anticipated third season is expected to hit Netflix sometime in 2023.