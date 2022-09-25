The Grim Reason Shirley MacLaine Is Ready To Dish On The Apartment's Secrets

Hollywood has given us an impressive list of entertainment icons over the years, but not many of the originals are still around today. Shirley MacLaine is one of them. According to Biography, MacLaine began her career in the 1950s, landing a Broadway musical role in the show "The Pajama Game." From there, MacLaine went on to have an incredible career.

There's still no stopping MacLaine, as she continues to add notches to her acting belt. Most notably, she recently appeared as a character in Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" alongside comedy icons Steve Martin and Martin Short. To the delight of fans, MacLaine proves that she has no plans to end her career anytime soon.

Although it's a rare treat to see MacLaine pop up in recent productions, she was cranking out one critically acclaimed film after another earlier in her career. One massive hit was the 1960 romantic comedy "The Apartment," produced and directed by Billy Wilder. Despite the film premiering over 60 years ago, MacLaine is still dishing out gossip about the production. However, her reason for releasing some new info happens to be a little on the dark side.