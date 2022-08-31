The Key To Directing According To The Legendary Billy Wilder

The Golden Age of Hollywood provided the art of filmmaking with numerous iconoclastic filmmakers. Directors such as Orson Welles, John Ford, Cecil B. DeMille, and many more made one classic film after the next. And they did so within the limitations of the Motion Picture Production Code or Hays Code, which was enforced from 1934-1968 (via ACMI). But there was one moviemaker that pushed the censors nearly to the breaking point to create a level of realism not normally found in classic Hollywood: Billy Wilder, who was considered one of the first realists in American film (via Sense of Cinema).

Wilder's movies were not unique in that most were comedies, but he was a pioneer in creating dark comedies at a time when audiences were used to slapstick. Wilder also had a penchant for upending common and archaic Hollywood practices, which is best exemplified in his 1950 classic "Sunset Boulevard." Like her character in the film, actress Gloria Swanson was a star of the silent film era, while William Holden was a contract player for Paramount at the time of casting.

This adds a meta layer to the film, since neither of these choices was conventional in terms of casting a major star player or using the typical contract system in place by the studios. But this was part of Wilder's exceptional storytelling abilities. As an influence on several filmmakers over the decades, the director's advice to new directors is simple.