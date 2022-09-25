Spirited - What We Know So Far

Believe it or not, the 2022 holiday season is almost upon us, and perhaps by some eager estimations, it's already basically here. That means another slate of holiday films and television shows, which has proven to be one of the most dependable genres of all. Some Christmas movies always make us cry, while others aim for the funny bone. And it seems safe to assume that the upcoming project "Spirited" will be in the latter category — at least if the personnel involved aren't preparing to throw us one of the most unexpected curve balls in recent memory.

"Spirited" is a new take on one of the most adapted stories of all time, and one that has become a certified Christmas classic in more than one form: "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens. This isn't even the first time the story in question has gotten an irreverent, modern-day comedy adaptation (think "Scrooged" starring Bill Murray). And it gives comedy fans something to look forward to this holiday season.