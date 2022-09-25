What The Shark Tank Sharks Really Thought Of The First Ever Live Show

For nearly 15 years, the hit ABC reality show "Shark Tank" has made dreams come true for countless contestants. The show, which sees entrepreneurs present their business ideas to a panel of wealthy investors in hopes of getting their passions funded, first aired in 2009 and has continued for 300 episodes over 14 seasons and has won numerous accolades, including several Primetime Emmys and Critics Choice Awards (via IMDb). With the reality show's eclectic cast of investors and promises of the "American Dream," the series has skyrocketed to become a staple of ABC. And when it seems like "Shark Tank" has done it all, the show dived into unknown waters with its most recent season. Airing on Thursday, September 23, the season premiere saw "Shark Tank" go live for the first time. In this format, not only did the sharks and entrepreneurs interact in real-time, but a live audience was there to see the action go down.

The new format was certainly different for the sharks, as they not only had an audience reacting to the deals but also a shorter time frame in which to make them. Whereas pre-recorded episodes usually have pitches go on for up to 45 minutes before being edited for air, the live show required an elevator pitch approach that significantly cut down the pitch time. With these factors in mind, how did the sharks feel about the unique format?