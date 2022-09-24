Ryan Murphy's The Watcher Is Everything You'd Expect From The American Horror Story Creator

Netflix's 2022 TUDUM event highlighted the best of what's to come from the streamer, with some of its most famous properties taking center stage. While getting caught up on "The Witcher," "Bridgerton, "Enola Holmes 2," and "The Umbrella Academy" was good and fun, we were especially taken with the debut of the trailer for "The Watcher."

The new limited series from Netflix comes from the twisted mind of Ryan Murphy, the creator of the terrifying "American Horror Story" anthology series and the equally as chilling "Glee." Based on a true story, "The Watcher" follows Maria (Naomi Watts) and Derek Broaddus (Bobby Cannavale), a couple who has just bought their dream home. After moving in, they receive strange letters from someone only known as "the Watcher," and this stalker turns their dream into a nightmare. The trailer for the series is typical Murphy — creepy, full of jump scares, and a little terrifying.