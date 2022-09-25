Chainsaw Man Is Set To Feature A Dizzying Number Of Ending Theme Songs
As the fall anime line-up continues to build excitement for fans, one new show stands out from the pack. From the trailer, "Chainsaw Man" looks just as insane as its name suggests, and its bizarre premise could make it a strong competitor against more established shows like "My Hero Academia" and "To Your Eternity."
Based on the manga of the same name by Tatsuki Fujimoto, "Chainsaw Man" follows a Devil Hunter named Denji in an alternate version of 1997. After being betrayed and murdered by the Yakuza, Denji cuts a deal and returns to the world with the ability to morph his body parts into chainsaws. This brutal new ability paves the way for Denji to seek vengeance against those who wronged him while hunting even more dangerous devils.
While it's not at all out of the ordinary for anime to switch out their opening and ending themes throughout a season, "Chainsaw Man" is upping the game considerably, particularly when it comes to its many ending themes.
Each episode will have different ending theme
The first season of "Chainsaw Man" will run for 12 episodes, and each one will come with its own unique ending theme. As revealed by Crunchyroll, the tracks that will play over the end credits for Season 1 of the series are as follows:
-
"HAWATARI NIKU CENTI ("2-hundred-million-centimeter-long blades") by MAXIMUM THE HORMONE (will also be used as an insert song)
-
"ALL KINDS OF KISSES" by ano
-
"Fight Song" by eve
-
"Deep Down" by Aimer
-
"Rendezvous" by Kanaria
-
"In the Back Room" by syudou
-
"Violence" by QUEEN BEE
-
"Time Left" by ZUTOMAYO
-
"first death" by TK from Ling tosite sigure
-
"tablet" by TOOBOE
-
"CHAINSAW BLOOD" by Vaundy
-
"DOGLAND" by PEOPLE 1
Meanwhile, the opening theme, "KICK BACK," will be provided by Kenshi Yonezu. Though it's not abnormal for anime to feature expansive soundtracks, having 13 different tracks with vocals is out of the ordinary. Still, it just goes to show how strongly MAPPA and Crunchyroll believe in "Chainsaw Man" as the next big anime property.
While we must admit that we're a bit disappointed "Kill or Become" by Cannibal Corpse isn't on the tracklist, a song with "Fire up the chainsaw!" growled out several times as part of the chorus, we can always hope that it pops up in a subsequent season. Look for the first episode of "Chainsaw Man" to arrive on Crunchyroll on October 11th.