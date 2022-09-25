Chainsaw Man Is Set To Feature A Dizzying Number Of Ending Theme Songs

As the fall anime line-up continues to build excitement for fans, one new show stands out from the pack. From the trailer, "Chainsaw Man" looks just as insane as its name suggests, and its bizarre premise could make it a strong competitor against more established shows like "My Hero Academia" and "To Your Eternity."

Based on the manga of the same name by Tatsuki Fujimoto, "Chainsaw Man" follows a Devil Hunter named Denji in an alternate version of 1997. After being betrayed and murdered by the Yakuza, Denji cuts a deal and returns to the world with the ability to morph his body parts into chainsaws. This brutal new ability paves the way for Denji to seek vengeance against those who wronged him while hunting even more dangerous devils.

While it's not at all out of the ordinary for anime to switch out their opening and ending themes throughout a season, "Chainsaw Man" is upping the game considerably, particularly when it comes to its many ending themes.